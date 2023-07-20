Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Alstom Trading Up 0.5 %
Alstom stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.
Alstom Increases Dividend
About Alstom
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
