Amalgamated Bank Acquires 31,420 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

