Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,594 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 271,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 231.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 21.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.75 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.