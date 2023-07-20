Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

