Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $174.80 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $164.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.