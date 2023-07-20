Amalgamated Bank Has $28.41 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,766.60.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

BKNG opened at $2,927.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,680.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,555.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,998.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

