Amalgamated Bank Has $40.48 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.66.

Netflix stock opened at $449.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.50 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.57 and a 200-day moving average of $358.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

