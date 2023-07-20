Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.48.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $350.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.