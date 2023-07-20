Amalgamated Bank Purchases 10,973 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $65,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,628,000 after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $554.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $245.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

