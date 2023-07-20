Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,372 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $373.79 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $384.55. The company has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

