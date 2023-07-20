Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.1 %

MS stock opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

