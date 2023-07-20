Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,045 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

