Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,877 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $123,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.96.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $313.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

