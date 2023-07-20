AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 122,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 6,352,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,434,809. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $13,828,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,911,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,467,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,891,009 shares of company stock valued at $62,558,246. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

