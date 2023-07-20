American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.95 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.34. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.57.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

