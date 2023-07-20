American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 36,820 shares traded.

American Bio Medica Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

