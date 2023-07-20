American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Trading Down 32.8%

Shares of American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Free Report) traded down 32.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

American Clean Resources Group Stock Down 32.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.25.

American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Clean Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Clean Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.