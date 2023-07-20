American Electric Power Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

