American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after acquiring an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 3.8 %

AMT stock traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.99. 1,745,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.72 and its 200-day moving average is $201.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

