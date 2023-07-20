Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

