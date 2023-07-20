Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,491.50.

Shares of MELI traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,220.08. 33,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,068. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,225.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,191.94. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $720.84 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

