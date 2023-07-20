Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control makes up approximately 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,978,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 183,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at $2,256,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,857,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,875. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

