Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

