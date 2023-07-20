Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 222 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AMD traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,707,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,940,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.16.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.