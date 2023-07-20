Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,056 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 358,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

CMCSA traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,739,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.



