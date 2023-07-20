Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.77. 2,087,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,491,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68. The firm has a market cap of $804.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.