Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.47 million, a P/E ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

