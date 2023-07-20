Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$97.25

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$96.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$77.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.29 and a 12-month high of C$88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.64.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
