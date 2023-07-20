Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $848.53

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $848.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TDG stock opened at $886.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $834.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $764.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $899.97.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $40,628,436. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

