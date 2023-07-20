Analysts Set Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT at $12.78

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

