Analyzing Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million 2.65 -$18.66 million ($2.22) -1.32 Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 10.24 -$42.81 million ($0.84) -28.20

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.96%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -193.59% N/A -223.71% Treace Medical Concepts -30.48% -48.57% -23.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Biotricity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision; and Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

