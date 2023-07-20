Anshul Sadana Sells 13,504 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,312. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average is $147.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

