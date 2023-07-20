Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AM. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 164,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 68,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

