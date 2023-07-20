Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.10. 1,959,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,753,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

