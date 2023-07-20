Aperam S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Thursday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.75. Aperam has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $40.99.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.41%.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
