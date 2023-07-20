Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,233 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 3.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

