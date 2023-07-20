Arbitrum (ARB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $264.59 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004234 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $264.59 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.26681712 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $323,255,765.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

