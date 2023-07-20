Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Short Interest Update

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 26.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $247,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $247,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $13,079,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,513,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,005,418 shares of company stock worth $88,988,812. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $6,151,000.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.70.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

