Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arcimoto Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 153.02% and a negative net margin of 782.37%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283,769 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

