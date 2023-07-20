Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Arcimoto Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $66.03.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 153.02% and a negative net margin of 782.37%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.
