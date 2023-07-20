Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and traded as low as $11.73. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 653,303 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $514.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $2,465,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 134,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

