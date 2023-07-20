Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,054 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,042,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,598,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 832.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 429,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 383,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of UAUG opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

