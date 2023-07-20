Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,883 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,706,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.