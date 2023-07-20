Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $781.85 Billion Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,851,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

