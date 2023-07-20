Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $862.93 Billion Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $862,930,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

