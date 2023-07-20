Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,294 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,950,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,701,928 shares of company stock valued at $111,371,687. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

