Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,762 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,410,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOC opened at $442.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.58 and a 200 day moving average of $459.06.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

