Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $887.41 Billion Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,414,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

