argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $498.48.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $528.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.60. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $534.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Analysts predict that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of argenx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.