Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.44. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 156,162 shares trading hands.

ARNGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

