Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 16,276 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,618 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.54.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

